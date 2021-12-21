Alan Wake 2: everything we know so far about the Remedy sequel

11 years after the release of the original game, Alan Wake 2 was officially announced during the 2021 Game Awards. Remedy Entertainment is returning to the tale of its wayward author, with the game expected to arrive in 2023.

Remedy creative director Sam Lake revealed Alan Wake 2 will lean more towards survival horror than the original, and that the game has actually been in development for more than a decade.

Here's everything we know so far about Alan Wake 2.

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023 on PS5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC in 2023. It's being developed by Remedy Entertainment and published by Epic.

"Playing our previous games is not required in any way to fully enjoy Alan Wake 2, but to those interested, it will add to the backstory of it," Lake wrote on the PlayStation Blog about the game's announcement.

Alan Wake 2 trailer

The Alan Wake 2 trailer is just a little tease of what we can expect from the sequel. There's a grim-looking crime scene in a forest, a rainy shot of New York City and the (fictional) subway stop of Caldera Street, a flash to what could be Bright Falls, and our titular hero - looking a lot like Bradley Cooper on a bad day - declaring "this is not the story you want it to be. This story will eat you alive. This story is a monster and monsters wear many faces."

The nervous should know there's a little jump scare where we see Alan's pale, bloodied face looking like he just got a lump of coal in his stocking and wants to eat Santa as payback.

Alan Wake 2 story and gameplay

(Image credit: Remedy Entertainment)

Here's the little we know so far about the return of Alan Wake. According to Lake, the game is a "deep, layered mystery" and "Remedy’s first survival horror game." The studio considers the original more of an action game with horror elements.

Spoilers ahead for the original Alan Wake:

At the end of the first game, Alan allowed himself to be trapped in a world known as the "Dark Place" to free his wife. In the subsequent DLC episodes - "The Signal" and "The Writer" - Alan learns more about the logic and motivations of the Dark Place, and ultimately frees himself by confronting a version of himself called Irrational Alan, and then writes a novel called Return.

Could that novel be a part of what Alan faces in the sequel? Remedy is staying coy on the exact details, but it sounds as if it plans to tackle some big ideas in the game.

"Leading up to the announcement, our internal codename for the sequel has been Project Big Fish," says Lake.

"David Lynch has said: 'Ideas are like fish. If you want to catch little fish, you can stay in the shallow water. But if you want to catch the big fish, you’ve got to go deeper.' Alan Wake 2 is our big fish. We are diving deeper than ever, into an ocean of darkness."

As for the gameplay, a bigger focus on survival horror could mean less combat and bigger challenges for Alan as he battles the dark forces that have corrupted Bright Falls. A key part of the gameplay in the original was the use of light to fend off monsters, called the Taken, before blasting or bashing them. We'd bet our typewriters that light will still play a key part in Alan Wake 2.

It's worth remembering that in August 2020, Remedy promised its next game would be "very dark and serious."

Alan Wake 2 development

(Image credit: Remedy)

Remedy Entertainment is developing Alan Wake 2 with its proprietary game engine Northlight, and Lake told IGN that the game would be "the best-looking, most beautiful Remedy game ever." The studio has also used the engine for its previous games, like Control.

"We feel that especially for this kind of experience where atmosphere and stylization are more important than ever before, is that we know Northlight so well we can focus on certain things and push certain things forward."

In his PlayStation Blog post, Lake also explained that the studio has never really stopped playing with ideas for the sequel between other projects.

"For over a decade, after Alan Wake, in between every project we have made, I have eagerly worked on Alan Wake 2 with a small core team, dreaming up different incarnations of the concept."

The post also suggested this process included versions of Alan Wake 2 that will never see the light of day.

"It is easy to feel happy and excited now that Alan Wake 2 is finally happening based on our latest iteration of the concept, and not the ones that came before that."

