Sorcerers Apprentice exclusive poster 1/5

This week, Disney are unveiling five brand new The Sorcerer’s Apprentice posters, and you can see them all here first!

In a world exclusive, we’ll be bringing you each of the new posters every day this week – that’s five reasons to get out of bed every morning...

First up we have clawed menace Sun Lok, played by Gregory Woo in the upcoming Nicolas Cage fantasy. Click the above poster for the hi-res version...

Here’s a character profile provided by Disney;

SUN LOK (Gregory Woo) is an ancient, but perpetually young, Chinese sorcerer and Morganian. When he’s unlocked from his Grimhold by Horvath, Sun Lok wreaks havoc in Chinatown during a lively festival by materializing a fearsome fire-breathing dragon.

"Sun Lok has been in a little container for thousands and thousands of years, and when he’s let out, he’s really, really angry," says Woo.

Don’t forget to check back every morning for the next four days when we’ll be unveiling the remaining four exclusive character posters.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice is out in the UK on 11 August.

