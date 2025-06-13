Win a copy of VE Schwab’s new novel
VE Schwab, author of the international bestseller The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue, has a new novel out: romantic fantasy Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil.
Described by fellow author Jodi Picoult as “a book about how women are judged differently than men, and how when society sees you as a monster you become one”, this tale of lesbian vampires follows three different young women in 1532 Spain, 1827 London, and 2019 Boston.
Bury Our Bones in the Midnight Soil is available to buy now in hardback, ebook and audiobook formats. Thanks to publisher Tor, we have five hardback copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS OPEN TO UK RESIDENTS ONLY.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
