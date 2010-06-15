Megan Fox: Fathom will happen

Megan Fox is confident that there will be a movie adaptation of Aspen comic’s Fathom, even if she’s not a part of it.



Fox told MTV, “"That's going to happen even if I have to step away from it and give it to someone else," adding "That movie will happen, just because I love it and it needs to happen."



The actress is set to play the film’s main character Aspen Matthews, who years after losing her memory discovers that she is from an underwater race of people and can control water.



However the comic book series has had near misses with the silver screen in the past. James Cameron’s plans to adapt Fathom into a film never materialised and an animated film was shelved.



Fox are reported to be currently working on a script by Prince of Persia scribe Jordan Mechner.



Do you think the Fathom adaptation will make waves?

