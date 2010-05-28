James McAvoy Is Young Professor X In First Class

But nobody's revealing yet if he'll be shaving his head to star in the X-Men prequel

James ( Wanted ) McAvoy will play the young Charles Xavier in the Matthew (Kick-Ass) Vaughn-directed X-Men: First Class , according to The Hollywood Reporter ’s Heat Vision Blog . But nobody's revealing yet if he'll be shaving his head for the role (oh, go on… don't wimp out!).

The film, which will chart how former friends Charles (Professor X) Xavier and Eric (Magneto) Lensherr became bitter enemies, plus how and why Magneto's Brotherhood and Professor X's X-Men were formed. Presumably there'll be news about who's playing the young Magneto soon (Michael Sheen anyone?), but what a relief the two roles won't be played by CG-Botoxed versions of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen (that was just creepy in Last Stand ).

Filming is due to start this summer in London for a June 3, 2011, release. Bryan Singer, who originated the story for First Class , is producing along with Lauren Shuler Donner and Simon Kinberg.