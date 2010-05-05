Check out new You Again trailer

Four reasons to watch the new trailer for You Again : Jamie Lee Curtis. Kristen Bell. Sigourney Weaver. And Betty White.

If that doesn’t have you convinced, move along, nothing to see here.

The trailer for Disney’s new comedy You Again has debuted online, and makes no bones about showing off its impressive cast – even going so far as to reveal an uglified Kristen Bell (yes, the impossible is possible).

When Marni (Bell) heads home for her brother’s wedding, she finds out that he’s set to wed the girl who made her high school years a living hell.

Not only that, but the bride’s aunt (Weaver) is also Marni’s mum’s (Curtis) old high school rival.

Yes, it’s that kind of film. But if you liked Curtis in Freaky Friday (and Weaver in Heartbreakers ), this is probably just the kind of schmaltzy gloss that you’ll love.

Check out the new trailer below...

Total Film