Zach Galifianakis to star as Mr Limpet?

Zach Galifianakis may be diving into the role of Mr Limpet in this remake of the 1964 live action/animated comedy.

Set in the Second World War Mr Limpet is a family man who happens to fall off a pier and transform into an animated fish.

Not one to be set back by such a trivial incident, Mr Limpet is determined to play his part in the war effort and becomes the US Navy’s secret weapon in their fight against the Nazis.

Although Jim Carrey and Johnny Depp had been t(r)outed for the role it looks as though The Hangover star is now a favourite with producers.

Galifianakis will be testing the waters with his upcoming role in family friendly Shrek spin-off Puss in Boots .



Will Galifianakis sink or swim as Mr Limpet?