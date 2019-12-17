While Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may bring the Skywalker saga to an end, there are still plenty of adventures set in the galaxy far, far away to come. Whereas, in the past, live-action Star Wars has only been for the big screen (minus a few Christmas specials), the future of the franchise is very much also on the small screen, thanks to Disney's streaming service, Disney Plus.

There are also changes coming to the speed at which new Star Wars movies will be released in cinemas. Ever since The Force Awakens debuted in 2015, there has been a new Star Wars movie released every year. However, after The Rise of Skywalker, we will have to wait until December 2022 for another big-screen adventure, with a new release every two years from there on. Those years in between Star Wars flicks will instead be filled with new Avatar movies.

So, what story will those new Star Wars movies tell? Lucasfilm and Disney are being typically tight-lipped. “We are looking at the next saga,” Lucasfilm boss Kathleen Kennedy told The Hollywood Reporter. "We are not just looking at another trilogy, we're really looking at the next 10 years or more."

Which Star Wars movies will come first after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker? Will there be any more “Star Wars Story” standalone films like Rogue One and Solo? When's the new Star Wars: The Mandalorian TV show coming? Read on to find out more about the new Star Wars movies that could be heading your way...

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Image credit: Disney (Image credit: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Release date: December 19, 2019 (UK)/December 20, 2019 (US)

The only new Star Wars movie we can talk about with much certainty, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will conclude the Skywalker story once and for all. Following the departure of Jurassic World's Colin Trevorrow as director, The Force Awakens' J.J. Abrams took over the helm. This makes him one of only two people – the other being series creator George Lucas – who will have directed more than one Star Wars movie. Abrams said he originally had no plans to return, "but when the opportunity presented itself to finish a story that we had begun with these new characters" he couldn't resist.

In terms of the story, we don't know much, as the trailers have only hinted at what's to come (you're better off reading up on all the Rise of Skywalker theories we have). We do know about the cast, which will include Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Billy Dee Williams, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, as well as the other main faces from the previous sequel trilogy instalments. Fisher will appear as Leia using previously unreleased footage shot for The Force Awakens, but there's no word yet on how Luke – who appeared to die in The Last Jedi – will return. The smart money is on him coming back as an Obi-Wan Kenobi-style Force ghost.

What new Star Wars movie is coming in 2022?

Image credit: Disney (Image credit: disney/LucasFilm)

Release date: December 16, 2022, December 20, 2024 and December 18, 2026

Three Star Wars movies are scheduled from 2022 through to 2026, and they were initially going to be spearheaded by Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss. However, that deal has since fallen through, as the duo are reportedly too busy making shows for Netflix (they signed a nine-figure deal with the streaming service earlier in 2019). “There are only so many hours in the day, and we felt we could not do justice to both Star Wars and our Netflix projects," they said in a statement. "So we are regretfully stepping away.”

While Benioff and Weiss did not reveal what they had planned in a galaxy far, far away, they reaffirmed their love for Star Wars, while Kathleen Kennedy left the door open to their return: “David Benioff and Dan Weiss are incredible storytellers, We hope to include them in the journey forward when they are able to step away from their busy schedule to focus on Star Wars.”

With the Thrones duo no longer on board, then, who will take over piloting the post-Rise of Skywalker galaxy? We currently have no real clue, except that Kathleen Kennedy has made a decision, and that choice will be announced in January 2020. One thing we do know is that it won't be helmed by Rian Johnson. Speaking of...

Rian Johnson’s new Star Wars movie trilogy

Image credit: Disney

Release date: Unknown

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson must have impressed someone at Lucasfilm and Disney because, just before Star Wars: The Last Jedi hit cinemas, they announced that the filmmaker would be heading up a brand new Star Wars movie trilogy featuring "new characters from a corner of the galaxy that Star Wars lore has never before explored." And even though The Last Jedi was, shall we say, divisive among the Star Wars faithful, Johnson's still on board, the director having taken to Twitter to respond to rumours the project had been abandoned.

We don't know very much about this new Star Wars movie trilogy, but Johnson will definitely write and direct the first entry. He's also spoken about the pitch that got him the job and, just to warn you, there's not much to it: "One story told over three movies. Go new places, meet new folks, come up with a new story to tell in the Star Wars universe. The sky’s the limit…" Considering how fresh The Last Jedi felt, we couldn't be more excited to see Johnson let loose in the Star Wars galaxy.

Kevin Feige's Star Wars movie

(Image credit: Getty)

Release date: Unknown

Marvel mastermind Kevin Feige has been brought on board to help shape the future of Star Wars. Disney co-chairman Alan Horn said in a statement: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on… With the close of the Skywalker Saga, Kathy is pursuing a new era in Star Wars storytelling, and knowing what a die-hard fan Kevin is, it made sense for these two extraordinary producers to work on a Star Wars film together."

Feige, meanwhile, has apparently approached a "major actor" about a role in the upcoming unnamed Star Wars movie according, to one source close to The Hollywood Reporter. The movie may even lead to a larger position working within LucasFilm for the producer.

Little else is known about the movie and Feige's role at LucasFilm – though expect more reports to emerge over the next few years. Could he pick up where Benioff and Weiss left off? We wouldn't put it past LucasFilm to hand Feige the reigns to their first post-Rise of Skywalker trilogy.

Any more Star Wars Story movies?

(Image credit: Disney)

Release date: Unknown

The original plan, when Disney bought LucasFilm for upwards of $4 billion, was to release standalone “Anthology” movies between all the new "Saga” Episodes. That meant the two-year gaps between The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker were to be punctuated by Rogue One and Solo – and at one point it looked like there'd be a third Star Wars Story after The Rise of Skywalker. Then the relatively disappointing box office performance of Solo prompted Disney to rethink the strategy and put the spin-offs on hold.

Solo’s conclusion was clearly setting up a sequel. There were also multiple reports concerning a standalone new Star Wars movie centred on Boba Fett, first with Fantastic Four director Josh Trank at the helm, and later (according to reports that were never confirmed by Disney or Lucasfilm) Logan's James Mangold. However, this has now morphed into The Mandalorian Disney Plus series (more on that later).

The other frontrunner for a standalone movie was Obi-Wan Kenobi. Indeed, there were various (similarly unconfirmed) reports over the last couple of years (one apparently leaking the synopsis) that Disney/Lucasfilm had an Obi-Wan project in the works with Billy Elliot director Stephen Daldry attached. Ewan McGregor, who played Kenobi in the Star Wars prequels, told The View in 2018: "I would totally do it, of course. There's no plans, as such, to do it as far as I know."

Like the Boba Fett solo movie, the Obi-Wan spin-off has also changed into something new: a Disney Plus spin-off series telling the tale of the wise Jedi Knight between Episodes III and IV. But before that, some more on The Mandalorian...

Star Wars: The Mandalorian

(Image credit: Disney)

Release date: Streaming on Disney Plus, season 2 coming soon

There's a new gunslinger in town, and his name is... well, we don't actually know yet. However, we do know he wears Mandalorian armour, is being played by Game of Thrones actor Pedro Pascal, and has a penchant for small, green critters.

Before the first season of The Mandalorian (or, as it's often called, the Baby Yoda show) reached Disney Plus, we already had confirmation that a season 2 was being developed. There's no clue on when that could reach us, but we're hopeful the wait between season won't be too long.

Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney Plus series

(Image credit: Lucasfilm/Disney)

Hello there! Just a week before Disney's bi-annual D23 expo, reports emerged that an Obi-Wan Kenobi TV show was on the way, with Ewan McGregor back as the Jedi Master. At the event, McGregor joined Kathleen Kennedy on stage to confirm that yes, finally, he would be returning to the iconic role in a new series. The Scottish actor hasn’t played Obi-Wan Kenobi on screen since 2005’s Revenge of the Sith, but made a brief return in a voice cameo during Rey’s vision in Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

At this early stage, not much else is known about the Obi-Wan Kenobi series. McGregor said during the D23 panel that it was a huge relief to finally be able to admit that they are working on a Kenobi series. Kennedy also confirmed that they will start filming the series next year and that scripts are almost finished.

Rogue One Disney Plus spin-off

(Image credit: Disney)

Release date: 2021

A little less high profile, but still noteworthy nonetheless. There's a Rogue One prequel coming to Disney Plus, with Diego Luna reprising his role as Rebel Alliance spy Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk returning as the droid K-2SO. The new series is being billed as “a rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire.” Stephen Schiff, of The Americans fame, will act as showrunner.

