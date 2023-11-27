Taika Waititi wants his Star Wars movie to "recapture the joy" of the original trilogy

Taika Waititi is in no rush to make his Star Wars movie, but he's got good reason for wanting to take his time.

While guesting on The Kelly Clarkson Show recently, the Thor: Love and Thunder director briefly opened up about his future foray into a galaxy far, far away and shared his love for the original film, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi. He went on to admit that he's keen to try and "capture the joy and entertainment" of the early trilogy, which is why he's not jumping into anything when it comes to production.

"I've been developing [the Star Wars film] for a few years, but I think with any film, but that one in particular, it's something I'd really like to get right," Waititi said. "It's going to bubble along on the side. I'm trying to figure that out. It'll happen."

Earlier this month, the filmmaker suggested that he won't start working on his Star Wars flick properly until the four projects he officially has in the pipeline, which includes an adaptation of Kazuo Ishiguru's Klara, are all wrapped up. Having just released in the US, Next Goal Wins, which charts the real-life story about one of the worst soccer teams in history, marks Waititi's latest big screen outing.

Starring Elizabeth Moss, Will Arnett, Oscar Kightley, Uli Latukefu, and Michael Fassbender, it centers on Thomas Rongen, a disgraced Dutch-American coach who's enlisted by the American Samoa national football team to help them qualify for the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

While it's already out across the pond, Next Goal Wins releases in the UK on December 29. For more, here are all the upcoming movies coming your way throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond.