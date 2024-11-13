Several Star Wars movies that you probably thought were scrapped, including from Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy, are still in development

Several Star Wars movies that seemed to have been scrapped are still going ahead, according to a new report.

Per The Hollywood Reporter , movies directed by Taika Waititi and Shawn Levy are still in development, along with the Rogue Squadron movie from Wonder Woman helmer Patty Jenkins, the Dawn of the Jedi movie from Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold, and Donald Glover's Lando project.

None of these projects have release dates yet and production has yet to kick off on any of them, so with a lack of updates and so many potential new films in the pipeline, it would have been easy to assume that at least some of these projects might not be going ahead.

"It’s a different way of development," an insider told The Hollywood Reporter. "There’s so much parallel work going on."

Elsewhere, X-Men screenwriter Simon Kinberg is penning a new trilogy for the franchise, which will feature Daisy Ridley's Rey in some form . There's also a standalone Rey movie in the works, directed by Ms. Marvel's Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, but it's unclear at the moment how those two projects will coexist.

Next up from the galaxy far, far away, though is a small-screen outing in the form of Skeleton Crew, a new Disney Plus series about a group of kids on an adventure through the galaxy to find their way back home, also starring Jude Law and Nick Frost.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney Plus on December 3 in the US and December 4 in the UK. While we wait, check out our guide to the other upcoming Star Wars movies and shows on the way.