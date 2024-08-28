Rumored The Mandalorian & Grogu actor confirms she'll be starring in the movie

Good news Star Wars fans, the rumors about Sigourney Weaver starring in the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu movie were true as the Alien star confirms her casting.

"I’m playing a role in The Mandalorian & Grogu," confirmed Weaver in an interview with Deadline. "I got to meet Grogu for the first time the other day." The Avatar star then revealed that filming for her role will wrap before the end of this year.

Weaver is the first star to confirm their casting. As of right now, it is unclear who else will appear in the upcoming flick, although we can guess that The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal will reprise his role, alongside Baby Yoda a.k.a. Grogu of course. One Star Wars character who will not be making an appearance is Boba Fett. The Book of Boba Fett star Temuera Morrison recently revealed the news, adding that the spin-off show’s bad reception may have affected the future of his character forever.

The last time we saw Mando and his little Grogu in The Mandalorian season 3 , the pair had settled down together on Nevarro with Mando officially adopting Grogu as his own son. Now, the duo will embark on their very own feature film, the first Star Wars movie since The Rise of Skywalker dropped in 2019.

For now, Disney is keeping a tight lid on plot details for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie. However, some sneak peek footage was shown at D23 2024 which saw Grogu as Din Djarin's bounty hunter apprentice. The clip also featured appearances from some Babu Friks, the Razor Crest, and Zeb Orrelios, and included some shots of a faraway snowy planet.

No wider cast list for The Mandalorian & Grogu has been revealed at this moment. The movie is directed by The Mandalorian series creator Jon Favreau with Ahsoka creator Dave Filoni and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy producing.

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is set to be released on May 22, 2026. For more on what else is coming to a galaxy far, far away, keep up with upcoming Star Wars movies, or fill out your watchlist with the best shows on Disney Plus.