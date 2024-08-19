Star Wars star says he won't appear in The Mandalorian & Grogu because of The Book of Boba Fett: "The reception impacted the future of the character"

It looks like The Book of Boba Fett may have been the last time we see Boba Fett in the Star Wars franchise, as star Temuera Morrison reveals that the spin-off show’s bad reception is the reason why he won't be in the upcoming movie The Mandalorian & Grogu .

"This show's reception does seem to have impacted the future of the character in the franchise," said Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison at Fan Expo Chicago after confirming his character won't appear in the Mandalorian movie, as reported by Screen Rant . Morrison later added that he also hasn't received an update on The Book of Boba Fett regarding a possible season 2, suggesting season 1 could well have been the last time we saw his character.

Released in 2022, The Book of Boba Fett season 1 follows Fett as he and mercenary Fennec Shand fight for Jabba the Hutt's old territory in the Galaxy's underworld. However, the series didn't get as much love as other spin-off shows and currently stands at 66% on Rotten Tomatoes with a 49% audience score. Now, that isn't a terrible outcome, but compared to other Star Wars shows such as The Mandalorian which sits nicely at 90% , and Ahsoka with 86% , we can see that fans loved Boba Fett’s show a little less.

The reaction did come as a shock though seen as Boba Fett is one of Star Wars' most memorable characters, first appearing in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special. The bounty hunter was brought back to life by Morrison in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 1 .

However, it seems as though the fan reaction has tainted the character and convinced Morrison that his time as the bounty hunter is over. For now, Disney is keeping a tight lid on details for The Mandalorian & Grogu movie, with no plotline or cast list revealed at this moment. We can guess that Pedro Pascal will be back as The Mandalorian, though, alongside baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian & Grogu movie is set to be released on May 22, 2026. The Book of Boba Fett is available on Disney Plus. For more on what else is coming to a galaxy far, far away, keep up with upcoming Star Wars movies, or fill out your watchlist with the best shows on Disney Plus.