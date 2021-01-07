Loki showrunner will write the Kevin Feige Star Wars movie

The upcoming Star Wars movie from Kevin Feige will be written by Michael Waldron, Disney Plus' Loki head writer and executive producer, reports Deadline .

According to Deadline "the deal is also expected to bring back Waldron in some capacity for season two of Loki." With that, it certainly seems that the upcoming Disney Plus series, which debuts in May of this year, has a second season in the works. Check out the trailer for Loki right here , and see what all the hype is about.

Waldron is also the writer of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and it's clear that even though we haven't seen his work, Disney believes he'll deliver a great Star Wars film. Waldron also worked as a writer and producer on Rick and Morty season 4, and with a resume like his, I'm hoping he'll give us a wacky and fun Star Wars film.

As we previously reported , Feige's Star Wars film has been in the works since 2019, and Feige has already approached a "major actor" to star in the film, but it's unclear when we'll see the final product. Tapping a writer is a major (but early) step towards getting the ball rolling on a new story set in a galaxy, far, far away.

As far as other upcoming Star Wars media goes, GamesRadar recently reported that Patty Jenkins has revealed that the Star Wars: Rogue Squadron story is nearly complete, but there's no word yet on who the screenwriter is - although we do know it's a man. Six new Star wars shows were announced last month , including an Ahsoka Tano spin-off, a Lando Calrissian series, and a Rangers of the New Republic series. It was also recently confirmed that Hayden Christensen would be returning as Anakin Skywalker for the Obi-Wan Kenobi series, which is reportedly filming in England right now according to ProductionList.com .

