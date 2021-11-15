Star Wars: Rogue Squadron reportedly delayed due to creative differences between Patty Jenkins and Lucasfilm

The delay to Star Wars: Rogue Squadron was reportedly down to "creative differences" between Patty Jenkins and Lucasfilm.

The film was recently pulled from the release schedule, apparently because Jenkins' schedule is too busy. But, in his newsletter What I'm Hearing, former THR editor Matt Belloni has said his sources indicate problems between the director and the studio are what caused the change. (H/T ComicBook.com)

According to Belloni, an agreement couldn't be reached between Jenkins and Lucasfilm executives on a script. He also says that this is a common problem with "top filmmakers" and Star Wars, claiming "micromanagement and plot-point-by-committee process." Belloni cites Game of Thrones showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss as an example, saying they "bailed" on creating their new trilogy, along with The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson – an update from earlier this year indicated his trilogy is still happening, but Belloni claims the project is "shelved."

The newsletter adds that Jenkins "has other projects, notably Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros., where she enjoys more creative freedom."

"You're trying to bring the best of yourself and use it to make something beautiful that honors the legacy before you," Jenkins said recently of Rogue Squadron. "But of course, it's a huge amount of pressure, and Wonder Woman was a huge amount of pressure as well, so it's not a totally new feeling to me, but definitely nerve-wracking."

There's no word yet on when Rogue Squadron might finally make it to screen. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows headed our way.