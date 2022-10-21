Rian Johnson still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy – and has talked with Kathleen Kennedy

The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson still wants to make his Star Wars trilogy – and he's confirmed that he's spoken with Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy. Johnson's new trio of films has been in the works for years, but there's seemingly been no actual movement towards production.

"I have talked to Kathy [Kathleen Kennedy] about it and we're still talking about it," Johnson told Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast (opens in new tab). "I had such an amazing experience making The Last Jedi... It's entirely a matter of scheduling. For me, putting this [Glass Onion] out and making the next one of these… the answer is I don't know."

It's true that Johnson has his hands full: Knives Out 2, AKA Glass Onion, will be released this year, while a third movie is also on the way. But, when asked if his Star Wars trilogy will actually materialize in the future, Johnson said, "God I hope so."

For the moment, the future of the galaxy far, far away appears to be on the small screen. Next up are the animated shows Tales of the Jedi and The Bad Batch season 2, while the next live-action offering is The Mandalorian season 3. Other projects like the Ahsoka show, Skeleton Crew starring Jude Law, and The Acolyte starring Amandla Stenberg are also coming soon.

Along with Johnson's trilogy, other Star Wars movies in the works include Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins's Rogue Squadron and a Taika Waititi film, though neither appear to be coming anytime soon, despite Kennedy telling Total Film that Waititi's movie would release in 2023. In fact, Rogue Squadron has been removed from the release schedule entirely.

