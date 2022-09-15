Disney removes Star Wars: Rogue Squadron from release schedule

Disney has officially taken Star Wars: Rogue Squadron off its release schedule, initially slated for a December 22, 2023 release.

The film was pulled from the production schedule in 2021, reportedly due to a scheduling conflict with director Patty Jenkins. The new Star Wars movie was first announced in 2020 via a short video (opens in new tab) posted to Jenkins' official Twitter account. In the announcement, Jenkins discussed the Air Force and her desire to create the "greatest fighter pilot movie ever."

"The story will introduce a new generation of starfighter pilots as they earn their wings and risk their lives in a boundary-pushing, high-speed thrill-ride, and move the saga into the future era of the galaxy," the official synopsis read. The title of the film took its name from a series of popular Star Wars novels, comics, and video games that saw Rebel pilots fighting back against the Empire.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy told Vanity Fair (opens in new tab) back in May that the film had been "pushed off to the side" while Jenkins develops the script further. Kennedy also said that Taika Waititi's Star Wars movie would probably come out first, as it fits more into the "Star Wars roadmap."

There haven't been many details in regards to Waititi's movie, though the filmmaker said in an interview with Total Film (opens in new tab) that he "would like to take something new and create some new characters and just expand the world."

Though Jenkins' film has been taken off the schedule, we hope it hasn't been canceled completely.



