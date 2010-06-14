Tweets Of The Week

What's this World Cup everyone's talking about? Never mind that - Misha Collins has a Facebook page!

Of course, being science fiction people we're not meant to give a flying saucer about the World Cup. But Twitter was awash with SF's finest waxing lyrical about England's first match with the USA last Saturday, even if some of them weren't displaying the best grasp of the game: "I'm no expert," tweeted Moon director Duncan Jones, "but if I was Fabio Capello, I'd tell the team to try and score another goal." LeVar Burton was certainly excited: "Beckham is NOT amused!!!! GO USA!!!" he went, while Damon Lindelof showed a surprising admiration for our own Wayne Rooney: I would cheer for the US if I could name a single player on our team. But this Rooney guy... I want to BE him!" Of course, the match ended with a 1-1 draw. "In Britain, a draw is a lose," Twittered comic writer Andy Diggle. "In America, a draw is a win." "Considering that England was supposed to be the Death Star to USA's Alderaan," said Wil Wheaton I'm damn happy with the draw."

So, what else happened last week? Well, Doctor Who writer Gareth Roberts found himself being quoted in news stories around the world by suggesting that the production team were trying to woo Lady Gaga to appear in the show. Except they weren't: "Please disseminate the news; the Gaga remark was a JOKE," he Twittered desperately. "Lazy tabloid internet journos misquoted me, slow day in their offices!"; Misha Collins announced he was joining Twitter's rival: "I've decided to join the modern world and open a Facebook account . Next I plan to buy a horseless carriage"; Simon Pegg was getting an Apple hard-on: "My iPad has arrived! First lesson learned, kisses make the screen all smeary!"; Edgar Wright revealed he's been told he was beginning to resemble a certain SF character: "A few people have said I look like Gaius Baltar with my current haircut. Is this good / bad? Could I do a BSG signing at Comic Con as him?"; Warren Ellis told how watching Charlie Kaufman's last film made him feel: "I just watched SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK, and boy I hope this bath water is warm when I put my slit wrists in it!"; and Wil Wheaton saw a heart-warming sight at his local comic book store: "At my comic shop, next to a dad who is helping his two small sons pick out comics. It is a noble pursuit, the nurturing of proto-geeks!"

