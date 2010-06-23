Troll Doll: The Movie?

Toy Story is almost over. But canny movie execs noted the $109m opening weekend of its latest instalment, and are looking to replicate that success.

Which could explain why DreamWorks Animation have bought the rights to the Happy Troll Doll – y’know, those rainbow-haired trolls that we all collected as kids.

Furthermore, the studio have hired sibling scribes Adam Wilson and Melanie Wilson LaBracio to come up with a movie adventure for the wee things. They’ve got a leg up, though – there’s already an entire Troll Doll mythology out there for them to use as a springboard.

Created by Danish woodcarver Thomas Dam, the Trolls were originally known as Leprocauns and were popular throughout the ‘70s, ‘80s and ‘90s.

In 2005 they received a modernisation and were renamed Trollz (it’s hip, innit) for a cartoon series. Five trolls were singled out as the leads in a universe inhabited by other awesome creatures like gnomes, ogres and dragons.

The trolls also turned out to be a lot like us, having to deal with everyday issues like spots, wardrobe malfunctions and boyfriends (the lack of discerning genitalia probably didn’t help there).

Most importantly, the trolls recently appeared in the opening scene of Toy Story 3 , which we won’t give away for UK people who’ve yet to see it. Suffice to say it’s a fun little nod.

