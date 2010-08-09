Tarzan 3D swinging into production

Tarzan, he of loin cloth and jungle dwelling fame, will soon be yodelling in cinemas once more.



German production company Constantin Films are planning a 3D animated adaptation of Edgar Rice Burroughs’ infamous story. Expect lots of swinging at the camera and animals with tails and trunks putting their appendages to good use.



Constantin bought out the entire back catalogue of Tarzan novels recently, and are reportedly setting up an adap of the first book Tarzan Of The Apes . Despite being a German company, the film will be in English.



Details so far? Well, Robert Kulzer will be producing alongside Reinhard Kloss – the former having recently worked on Resident Evil: Afterlife and The Three Musketeers .



No writer or director is currently attached, but no doubt a bumper list of A-name stars is currently being drawn up for the animal-loving minimalist.

Do we need another Tarzan ? Drop us a comment below...