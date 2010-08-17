Noomi Rapace arrives in Hollywood

The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo remake may have just cast its leading lady , with Rooney Mara bagging the coveted role in David Fincher’s film, but the actress who originally played the bisexual hacker is only just packing her bags for pastures new.



Noomi Rapace reportedly left Sweden for Hollywood this weekend and will be meeting with McG, Joe Roth, Brett Ratner and Ridley Scott, as well as producers Avi Arad, Marc Evans and Greg Silverman.



Rapace is clearly taking her time looking for the right role to break Hollywood. No word yet what sort of projects she’s looking at, but we’re pretty certain it won’t be anything that squashes her into a romcom mould.

Maybe she could join fellow Swede Alexander Skarsgård in True Blood - it's certainly served him well, smashing his good boy image into a million pieces.



The Swedish actress played Lisbeth Salander in all three of the Swedish Millennium Trilogy movies, and earned herself a Swedish Oscar (a Guldbagge) for her troubles.



