Man Who Killed Don Quixote on hold

Terry Gilliam has been trying to make passion project The Man Who Killed Don Quixote for over a decade. And it looks like he could be hanging around for a little while longer.



Despite the former Python having recently resurrected efforts to make the film (after legendarily terrible luck the first time around in 1999), it seems that financial problems have now stalled production for a second time.



Speaking with MTV during filming of the Arcade Fire concert, Gilliam said:



“We moved forward and then we stepped back a bit. Originally, I thought we were going to be in pre-production right now, but there’s been a little hiccup.



“And me doing this thing with Arcade Fire is a result of this hiccup with Don Quixote . Robert Duvall is still Quixote and Ewan McGregor is still involved - all that stuff is still happening. There’s just been a financial hiccup.”



So even if it looks like Duvall and McGregor are still keen on the roles that were previously embodied by Johnny Depp and Jean Rochefort, the film’s had the brakes shoved on. Again.



Gilliam’s optimistic that he’ll be able to get things going after the Arcade Fire gig, though, adding: “It’s business as usual.The sad thing is you get used to this. I’ll get back on Quixote after I get back.”



Think this film’ll ever get made?