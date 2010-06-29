Lego: The Movie

Cloudy With A Chance Of Meatballs directors Phil Lord and Chris Miller have signed on to direct a movie based on… Lego.

Last week we had a trolls adap getting the greenlight, Ridley Scott is still toiling away at his Monopoly, and Peter Berg is creating Battleship, so why not a movie based on Lego?

According to The Hollywood Reporter , “it will be an adventure in the Lego world mixing live action and animation”. Lord and Miller apparently pitched the idea to Warner Bros, who snapped it up with a proviso that it should be in 3D (duh).

And that’s about all we know so far. Will it end up being a Tron -like effort, in which people are transported into a world made of Lego, and must fight all manner of complicated brick constructions?

Who knows. But if Lord and Miller have any clue, they’ll take a look at Berg’s Battleship concept – which drags the Battleship game into a cool-looking alien war flick setting. We like random.

Before Lego , the duo will be adapting ‘80s TV series 21 Jump Street into a movie starring Jonah Hill. Yeah, talk about diverse.

Bricking it? Or quite fancy it? Talk to us…