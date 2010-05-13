Kurt Russell recruited for Undying

Neo-noir supernatural thriller Undying has grabbed itself a leading man in Kurt Russell.

Written by Book Of Eli ’s Gary Whitta, and originally going by the name Reaper , the flick follows private investigator Virgil Lone, who is hired by a woman named Delia and finds himself sucked into a strange underworld.

"Kurt Russell is perfect for this role," said Media 8 Entertainment’s Stewart Hall. "He is truly one of the few actors who audiences continually embrace as a real hero."

Filming is set to commence this Autumn. Russell also recently signed up to Waco , the historical drama being directed by Rupert Wainwright.

Whitta is also penning a script for The Defenders movie, which is being produced by Star Trek scribes Robert Orci and Alex Kurzman. No director is attached to Undying yet, but the production is over in Cannes looking for funding.

Source: [ T he Hollywood Reporter ]

Dying to see Undying ? Or don't give a jot?