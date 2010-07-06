Elisabeth Rhm is Taylor Lautners new mum

Taylor Lautner has landed himself a mother for his new thriller Abduction , with Heroes ’ Elisabeth Röhm signing on for the role.

The film follows a young man (played by Lautner) who discovers that his parents aren’t really his blood relatives (ah, that old chestnut), and somehow sees him hitting the road in a fight for his life. Are his parents really aliens? That title could mean anything.

Röhm revealed her casting on her official website, announcing that she shoot will commence in New York this autumn.

We bet she thought she was signing on to play Lautner’s much older girlfriend (just a few years ago she was Angel’s brief beau on his show) – bet she was gutted to find out she’s now fit for mother roles.

Other cast members include Sigourney Weaver, Alfred Molina, Jason Isaacs, Maria Bello, Michael Nyqvist and Lily Collins.

Shawn Christensen and Jeffrey Nachmanoff wrote the screenplay (the latter coming off the bag of new Depp flick The Tourist ), which will be directed by John Singleton.

