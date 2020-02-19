In Bruges director Martin McDonagh to reteam with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for new film

Martin McDonagh is set to re-team with his In Bruges stars Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson for a new film, reportedly titled Banshees of Inisheer.

Deadline, who first made the announcement, has revealed that the film is set on a remote Irish isle and centres on two lifelong friends who find themselves at an impasse after one of them decides to end their friendship. It will start filming later this year and has been backed by Film4.

McDonagh, Farrell, and Gleeson famously worked together on In Bruges, a black comedy that centres on two hitmen who both botch the jobs they are assigned. Ralph Fiennes' imposing boss then hunts down the two men, who are in the Belgium city of Bruges. In Bruges – which became a cult hit – was McDonagh's directorial debut, and the filmmaker went on to helm the Oscar-nominated Three Billboards.

Farrell is currently filming The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, in which the actor portrays the villain Penguin. Meanwhile, Gleeson is filming Joel Coen's take on Macbeth, which will co-star Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand.

