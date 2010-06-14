Kristen Stewart to star in Martyrs remake?

Kristen Stewart is Twilight producer Wyck Godfrey's top choice to star in his remake of controversial French horror, Martyrs .

Pascal Laugier’s original is considered to have set a new benchmark in the torture-porn genre and received the highest ever cinema rating for a native film in France.



Stewart would play one of two girls that befriend each other at an orphanage. Fifteen years later one of the girls decides to seek revenge on those who imprisoned and tortured her as a child and calls her friend for a little help.

We'd say more, but we don't want to spoil it for those who haven't seen it yet. We're nice like that.

Godfrey said, “I would love for Kristen to do it.”



Securing Stewart may be the first step towards tailoring the film to a mass audience. Godfrey revealed “I think it’s not remakeable in its form for an American audience. But the core elements of it are fascinating.”

Stewart, has not yet confirmed her role in Martyrs but will be working with Godfrey when she begins filming the final installments of the Twilight saga later this year.

