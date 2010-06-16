Russell Crowe is The Equalizer

Russell Crowe is on a quest for vengeance as The Equalizer .



Crowe will take on the role of Robert McCall, originally played by English thesp Edward Woodward in the hit 80s TV show. McCall is a former government spook who spends his time atoning for his past sins by doling out justice, free of charge, on the mean streets of New York.



The original series prided itself on its realism so Crowe is likely to be seen duffing up some unsavoury sorts for our viewing pleasure. We particularly hope that he keeps his trademark weapon, the aptly named 'ballistic knife', with a shooting blade.



Despite the recent lacklustre reception of fellow 80s telly remake The A-Team and middling interest Crowe's Robin Hood , the project is said to be drawing a lot of interest from studios.



Meanwhile Crowe will be back on our screens later this year in Paul Haggis’ thriller The Next Three Days .



Could The Equalizer buck the trend of 80s TV flops?