Carey Mulligan set to Drive

Well this is a change of pace. After winning the public’s heart as a precocious teen in An Education , and taking love interest duties in the upcoming Wall Street sequel, Carey Mulligan will throw off the drama shackles in favour of Universal’s action thriller Drive .



The film is based on a novel by James Sallis in which a Hollywood stuntman (Ryan Gosling) sets about earning a few extra quid by working as a getaway driver on the side. However, when his latest heist goes belly up, he finds himself on the run with a price on his head and an ex-con’s girlfriend in his car.



Carey Mulligan will be playing that girlfriend! At present, negotiations are ongoing, but it looks as though Mulligan will get to show off her bad-girl side in what promises to be an exciting ride.



The film will be directed by Bronson ’s Nicholas Winding Refn and is also set to star Breaking Bad ’s Bryan Cranston in an as yet unnamed supporting role.



It’s a slightly more cerebral-sounding affair from your run-of-the-mill actioner, with Gosling and Mulligan making for an enticing leading pair. And with Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps and Mark Romanek’s Never Let Me Go looming on the horizon, it looks as though Mulligan’s star is firmly on the rise.



Excited to see Carey take the wheel? Let us know!