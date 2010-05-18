Burton directing Mai The Psychic Girl?

When you’ve got a surname like 'Burton', everybody wants a piece of you.

Despite having numerous film titles currently attached to his name (we’re sure Burton’s as bemused as we are), the kooky director is now being linked to Japanese manga Mai The Psychic Girl .

Latino Review report that Burton hopes to direct an adaptation of the tale, which he was previously linked to in the late ‘80s. Sony have apparently returned the rights to Burton after doing nothing with them for eight years.

Mai follows the titular 14-year-old girl who just so happens to have psychic powers. The Wisdom Alliance want to capture her and use her to gain control of the world.

Burton is also being courted for numerous other projects, with Disney’s Sleeping Beauty update Maleficent and stop-motion versions of The Addams Family and Burton’s own Frankenweenie all clamouring for his attention.

Not only that, but he’s also reportedly looking to make Dark Shadows (in 3D) with Johnny Depp. Ah, if only there were ten Tim Burtons in the world, eh?

Source: [ Latino Review ]

Which Burton project do you most want to see get made?