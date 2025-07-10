Win new book Godzilla: The First 70 Years
We have three copies of this hefty hardback up for grabs!
The King of the Monsters became a septuagenarian back in October, as Ishirō Honda’s original kaiju classic marked its 70th anniversary. Now there’s a weighty new book to mark the occasion.
Written by Godzilla experts Steve Ryfle and Ed Godziszewski (and featuring an introduction by cult filmmaker John Carpenter), Godzilla: The First 70 Years documents all of the Japanese-produced films and TV series in chronological order and meticulous detail (sorry, Matthew Broderick, there’s no space for you and your stupid egg-laying Godzilla), and is lavishly illustrated with stills, concept sketches and posters. SFX’s reviewer awarded it five stars, describing it as “an appropriately epic celebration of the world’s longest-running film franchise”.
Godzilla: The First 70 Years: is available to buy from 17 July (RRP £55), but thanks to Abrams we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.
Ian Berriman has been working for SFX – the world's leading sci-fi, fantasy and horror magazine – since March 2002. He's also a regular writer for Electronic Sound. Other publications he's contributed to include Total Film, When Saturday Comes, Retro Pop, Horrorville, and What DVD. A life-long Doctor Who fan, he's also a supporter of Hull City, and live-tweets along to BBC Four's Top Of The Pops repeats from his @TOTPFacts account.
