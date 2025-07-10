Win new book Godzilla: The First 70 Years

The King of the Monsters became a septuagenarian back in October, as Ishirō Honda’s original kaiju classic marked its 70th anniversary. Now there’s a weighty new book to mark the occasion.

Written by Godzilla experts Steve Ryfle and Ed Godziszewski (and featuring an introduction by cult filmmaker John Carpenter), Godzilla: The First 70 Years documents all of the Japanese-produced films and TV series in chronological order and meticulous detail (sorry, Matthew Broderick, there’s no space for you and your stupid egg-laying Godzilla), and is lavishly illustrated with stills, concept sketches and posters. SFX’s reviewer awarded it five stars, describing it as “an appropriately epic celebration of the world’s longest-running film franchise”.

Godzilla: The First 70 Years: is available to buy from 17 July (RRP £55), but thanks to Abrams we have three copies to give away. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.

(Image credit: Abrams)