Win a Blu-ray of Until Dawn
We have five copies of the video game adaptation to give away!
Supermassive Games’ survival horror Until Dawn was a big success when it was released on PS4 back in 2015. Now it’s been adapted into a movie, directed by David F Sandberg, who previously brought us the likes of Lights Out and Shazam!
Rather than simply rehashing the original storyline beat for beat, the film takes a different approach, using a time-loop structure to create a love letter to the genre that starts out as a slasher, then turns into a variety of different types of horror movie, drawing on different tropes with each loop as the same night repeats.
Bonus features on the Blu-ray include audio commentary by Sandberg and producer Lotta Losten, deleted and extended scenes, and featurettes on adapting the game, the cast, and the practical effects.
Until Dawn is out on 4K, Blu-ray and DVD on 28 July. Thanks to Elevation Sales we have five Blu-ray copies up for grabs. To put your name in the hat for the chance to win one, simply answer the question below. PLEASE NOTE: THIS COMPETITION IS ONLY OPEN TO ENTRANTS IN THE UK.
