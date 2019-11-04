Here's when you can start playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

If you want to know when you can start playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order , the answer should be pretty consistent no matter which platform you're playing on. The official launch date is November 15, and unlike many of EA's games over the last few years, there's no officially sanctioned way to play earlier than that. While you'll get to play the game free as part of an Origin Access Premiere subscription, you'll have to wait to play until the same time as everybody else. At least that includes Steam players now , too.

EA support staff confirmed the restriction on the company's official support forums: "We've opted not to have early access for this title, in part to reduce the risk of story spoilers," a representative wrote on Thursday . That could be disappointing if you regularly make use of the services' "Play First" trials, but it's a sensible enough decision. It also makes me realize that it's been a long time since EA put out a story-heavy game, which is weird to think about.

Anyway, back to when you can start playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

When can I start playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the US?

The official release time given on Origin, Xbox One, and PS4 for US customers is midnight on Friday, November 15 EST. If you're on Pacific time, that means you can start playing at 9 pm on Thursday.

When can I start playing Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order in the UK?

The Microsoft store lists the UK release time for Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order as 7 pm GMT on November 14, so it looks like you'll be able to play a good few hours earlier than would-be Jedi in the US. Consider it an apology for Star Wars making most of its villains have English accents.

Those times apply for downloading the game. If you're planning to pick up a retail copy, your results will vary based on how closely your retailer of choice sticks to the street date of November 15. Either way, happy hunting!