Cullen family back for Breaking Dawn

The Twilight franchise is turning into a bit of a saga offscreen as well as on, with rumours of reshoots on Eclipse and unrest in the Cullen camp in recent weeks.

This time though the news is positive, for Twi-hards at least - following ongoing salary negotiations, the rest of the Cullen family have signed on to reprise their fang-bearing roles.

This means we’ll be seeing Peter Facinelli, Nikki Reed, Ashley Greene, Jackson Rathbone, Kellan Lutz and Elizabeth Reaser pop up in support of Bella and Edward as the gothic franchise draws to a conclusion.

These signings will hopefully avoid further confusion of the kind caused by recasting villain Victoria with Bryce Dallas Howard for Eclipse . Yay.

Breaking Dawn will be released on 19 November 2011 (well, part one) while Eclipse is out on July 9th.

Care much? Give us a wave.