Carla Gugino is a MILF

Carla Gugino is set to become a very yummy mummy in new film MILF .



Contrary to the traditional meaning behind that gigglesome acronym, the MILF in this title actually stands for Mothers I’d Like To Fight . Which is obviously why Gugino has been cast, having kicked her share of behinds in Watchmen , Sin City and Zac Snyder’s almost-out Sucker Punch .



Gugino will play a woman who is newly out of prison, and bent on revenge. She takes to the streets in order to clean up some “unfinished business”. What business is that? Guess we'll have to wait to find out. We imagine it involves a lot of bust-ups with people of the female gender.



Franck Khalfoun will be directing, with Piranha 3D and Switchblade Romance director Alexandre Aja producing, hinting that this will be anything but reserved. Could it be the pair's stab at Grindhouse? The title certainly points in that direction.



Gugino is next appearing in Faster opposite Dwayne Johnson before high-kicking into cinemas again with Sucker Punch next year.



MILF? Or filth? What do you think of this new project? Discuss below…

