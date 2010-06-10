Tom Cruise signs on to make Les Grossman movie

Tom Cruise is set to develop his crowd-pleasing Tropic Thunder character Les Grossman into the star of a brand new feature film.

Yep – if in doubt, always use the mystical powers of uglification. They helped Charlize Theron bag an Oscar after all! And Cruise’s bald, foul-mouthed, hairy-chested movie studio exec has, somewhat ironically, been his most popular character of the last decade.

Ben Stiller will be producing the pic alongside Cruise, while Red Hour Films have secured the right to Grossman’s fictional life.

Paramount’s hilarious press statement announces the film while treating Grossman as if he were a real person. (If only.) Says Ben Stiller:

“Les Grossman’s life story is an inspiring tale of the classic human struggle to achieve greatness against all odds.

“He has assured me he plans to quote, ‘F**king kill the sh*t out of this movie and make Citizen f**king Kane look like a piece of crap home movie by the time we are done.’ I am honored to be working with him.”

F**king ay!

