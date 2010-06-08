Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are Most Wanted

Ryan Reynolds and Sandra Bullock are set to re-team for Universal Pictures’ new action comedy Most Wanted .

The plot will follow Bullock’s criminal, whom Reynolds’ law enforcer is transporting across country when their vehicle is sabotaged. Inevitably, they go on the run together and no doubt find a new level of understanding.

The pair obviously enjoyed working together so much on last year’s The Proposal (in which they shared great chemistry) that they are chomping at the bit to bring the funny together again. Notably, this is the first post-Oscar role that Bullock has signed up for – can she survive the Oscar curse?

Seems Reynolds, who is also producing, is so hopeful of recreating the Proposal formula that he's also roped Proposal director Anne Fletcher along for the ride.

The film is being described as similar in tone to 1988’s Midnight Run , which is currently being lined up for the sequel treatment.

Think Bullock and Reynolds make a good team?