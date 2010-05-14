Robert Rankin To Host Blastermind

The king of far-fetched fiction, and host of the 2010 SFX Awards, now turns quizmaster for London Expo

After his massive success as host of the SFX Awards Ceremony (don’t just take out word for it, check out this poll ), the legendary Robert Rankin will be lending his presence to yet another live SFX experience when he hosts Blastermind, the SFX pub quiz (without the pub) at London Expo later this month.

The king of far-fetched fiction will also be on the SFX stand for both days of the event, for signings and general chit chat, and maybe even a ukulele masterclass (though possibly not… don’t you need a licence for that kind of thing?). We hope to be able to announce another couple of authors who’ll be signing at the SFX stand soon as well. It’s all part of the Summer Of SFX Reading , after all!

London Expo takes place on 29-30 May at London’s Excel Centre in Docklands. At the moment, we’re still waiting confirmation from the organisers about which day Blastermind will take place (though probably Saturday) so keep your eyes on this sire for updates. We might even tell you what the prize for the Blastermind winner will be!

