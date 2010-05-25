Martin Scorsese discusses Sinatra biopic

Martin Scorsese has long dreamed of directing a biopic of infamous singer/actor Frank Sinatra.

Now he’s been talking more openly than ever about his ideas for the project – including his hope to line up Al Pacino as Sinatra and Robert De Niro as Dean Martin.

Scorsese did the name-dropping while talking to Indian press on his Shutter Island promotional tour. Said the director:

“[ I've ] yet to spot the actor who can bring back Frank Sinatra alive on screen. My choice is Al Pacino, and Robert De Niro as Dean Martin."

Scorsese obviously has a clear plan in mind, but first he’ll need to put together a script decent enough to not only reel in De Niro and Pacino, but also please the tricky Sinatra estate.

But if even Scorsese can’t get a movie about the titan past the start line, what hope do other filmmakers have for the project?

Would Al Pacino make a good Sinatra? Drop us a line…

