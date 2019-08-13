Little Women trailer shows off Greta Gerwig's phenomenal cast, including Saoirse Ronan, Emma Watson and Meryl Streep

Anyone order a movie adaptation of a classic American novel directed by an Oscar-nominated filmmaker and starring a cast of who's currently who in Hollywood? Well, you're in luck, as the eighth adaptation of Little Women, directed by Lady Bird's Greta Gerwig and starring Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Meryl Streep, among others, is here. Watch the first trailer for the movie below.

Little Women, based on Louisa May Alcott's novel of the same name, also stars Emma Watson, Florence Pugh, Laura Dern, Chris Cooper, Louis Garrel, Tracy Letts, James Norton, Bob Odenkirk, and Eliza Scanlen.

The synopses reads: "Gerwig has crafted a Little Women that draws on both the classic novel and the writings of Louisa May Alcott, and unfolds as the author’s alter ego, Jo March, reflects back and forth on her fictional life. In Gerwig’s take, the beloved story of the March sisters – four young women each determined to live life on her own terms -- is both timeless and timely."

Little Women reaches US theatres December 25 and UK cinemas December 26.