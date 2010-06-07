Joe Carnahan wants Preacher

A-Team director Joe Carnahan has expressed an interest in making a movie adap of comic book Preacher .

While talking to Superhero Hype , the filmmaker revealed that he would be interested in reviving the long-gestating project.

“I'm kind of desperate to do another comic book adaptation,” he says. "The other thing I'm really keen on or interested in is Preacher because I'm a big Garth Ennis fan and I love that series and that's out there, and that might be something… I really love that.

“You gotta do the Allfather (D'Aronique) and all that crazy shit and I haven't seen a script and I don't know what it is, but yeah, we'll see. Who knows?”

Previously Sam Mendes was attached to direct Preacher , but departed in order to make the now stalled Bond 23 . More when we get it.

Is Carnahan a good fit for Preacher ?