Cinemas show the World Cup in 3D

Cinemas across the country will be showing the final stages of this year’s World Cup in 3D for the first time from 2 July.
47 cinemas across the UK have signed up to show the quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches on their screens. Daniel Webber, the Managing Director of SuperVision Media, the company behind the showings, said, “If you are not going to South Africa, this will be the next best experience you can have.”
The preview we attended had a buzz of novelty to it, and the picture quality was really great - as is seeing the action on a huge screen - but the inherent lack of social atmosphere in a cinema may put some off. Then again that might be the best part if you hate crowds of drunken louts.
We can't say the sound of vuvuzelas in surround sound was particularly appealing though...
The locations showing 3D matches are;
Cineworld
Ashrod
Birmingham Broad St
Bradford
Cardiff (TBC)
Castleford
Cheltenham
Crawley
Didsbury
Dublin (TBC)
Enfield
Fulham Road
Haymarket
Huntingdon
Ipswithc
Northampton
Rochester
Sheffield
Solihull
Wandsworth
West India Quay
Yeovil (TBC)
Odeon (TBC)
Empire Leicester Square
Savoy
O'Connell Street Dublin
Vue
Cheshire Oaks
Portsmouth
Finchley Road 02 Centre
Admission will cost about the same as a ticket to a 3D film and you can drink... providing the cinema holds a license.