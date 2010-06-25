Cinemas show the World Cup in 3D

Cinemas across the country will be showing the final stages of this year’s World Cup in 3D for the first time from 2 July.



47 cinemas across the UK have signed up to show the quarterfinals, semifinals and final matches on their screens. Daniel Webber, the Managing Director of SuperVision Media, the company behind the showings, said, “If you are not going to South Africa, this will be the next best experience you can have.”



The preview we attended had a buzz of novelty to it, and the picture quality was really great - as is seeing the action on a huge screen - but the inherent lack of social atmosphere in a cinema may put some off. Then again that might be the best part if you hate crowds of drunken louts.

We can't say the sound of vuvuzelas in surround sound was particularly appealing though...

The locations showing 3D matches are;

Cineworld

Ashrod

Birmingham Broad St

Bradford

Cardiff (TBC)

Castleford

Cheltenham

Crawley

Didsbury

Dublin (TBC)

Enfield

Fulham Road

Haymarket

Huntingdon

Ipswithc

Northampton

Rochester

Sheffield

Solihull

Wandsworth

West India Quay

Yeovil (TBC)



Odeon (TBC)



Empire Leicester Square



Savoy



O'Connell Street Dublin



Vue



Cheshire Oaks

Portsmouth

Finchley Road 02 Centre

Admission will cost about the same as a ticket to a 3D film and you can drink... providing the cinema holds a license.

