New Black Widow teaser trailer released during Super Bowl – watch it here

A new Black Widow movie trailer has arrived. Marvel dropped the footage – featuring Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff suiting up for one last fight – during the Super Bowl. You can watch the new Black Widow trailer above right now.

"The Avengers weren't my first family," Nat says as new footage from her solo flick, which will coincidently be the first Marvel Phase 4 movie. We get new glimpses of Florence Pugh's character Yelena, plus David Harbour's portly Red Guardian and the Taskmaster, the villain of the piece whose identity is still unknown.

Rachel Weisz’s character also makes an appearance. And while her character's identity was previously unknown, a character poster confirmed she's playing Melina Vostokoff. In the comics, Melina is a villain and wears Iron Maiden Armor. Should we conclude that she's, therefore, the one in the fighting Nat? We previously believed the villain to be Taskmaster – perhaps the character has been gender-flipped?

Hopefully, we'll know more later this year, when Black Widow reaches theaters on May 1, 2020.

Confused by the timeline? Don't be, as we have a comprehensive Marvel timeline, guiding you through all the movies and TV shows.