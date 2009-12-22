21 Jump Street gains directors?

Writer/producer/starrer Jonah Hill has already admitted that “the Internet thinks it's the worst idea ever!" of his recently-penned cinematic reimagining of ‘80s cop show 21 Jump Street .

But two guys who could be on his side are Phil Lord and Chris Miller, co-directors of this year’s CG belly-rumbler Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs .

The pair are reportedly in talks to direct Hill in the film, which looks set to update the original show’s central conceit, in which fresh-faced cops infiltrate high schools by going undercover as teenagers.

We’re imagining Superbad meets The Wire , but that’s probably just us.

Johnny Depp starred in the ‘80s TV series, though there’s no word yet if the still-fresh-faced pirate will be making an appearance in this new post-millennial outing. Fingers crossed.

Ever heard of Jump Street ? Tell us what you want from the film...

