Trailer for Rio released online

The new flick from the makers of the Ice Age movies, Rio , has debuted its first trailer online.

A 3D animated comedy from production company Blue Sky, the film follows two macaws who escape captivity and head to Rio de Janeiro.

Except Blu (voiced by Neil Patrick Harris) doesn’t know how to fly. Luckily he’s got Jewel (voiced by Anne Hathaway) to help him along. Could there be love in the air for these two birds?

You bet there is. Think of this as a Woody Allen comedy except the leads are animated fowl. The new trailer is essentially one scene from the film, and shows off the kind of snazzy animation that we’ve now come to expect from CGI comedies.

Rio is set for release on 8 April 2011.

