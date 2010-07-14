Peter Jackson begins Hobbit casting

Share

The Hobbit may be gripped by the same production-killing MGM woes as Bond 23 , but Peter Jackson is pushing forward with casting anyway.

Heat Vision report that Jackson’s deal to direct the film – after Guillermo Del Toro was forced to depart – is “close to done”, meaning all our hearts are a-flutter with excitement.

And despite the project still having not officially received the green-light from share holder MGM, Jackson is currently in Los Angeles, New York and the UK having “quiet” meetings with actors for the two-part Hobbit movie.

Clearly Jackson remains optimistic (perhaps blindly?) that something will happen to kick-start production – could it be that he hopes Warner Bros will buy out MGM’s share in the project? It certainly sounds like the most likely outcome.

Jackson will have to work fast if he wants to get this done, too – he’s got the second part of The Adventures Of Tintin to direct as well.

As Heat Vision note, “Jackson is privately telling the studios he would not commit to the [The Hobbit] unless the films could be fast-tracked and into theaters in 2012 and 2013.” Oh, what a tangled web we weave!

Source: [ Heat Vision ]

Hopeful we'll get to see The Hobbit soon?