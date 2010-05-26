Morning Glory gets its first trailer

Rachel McAdams’ new comedy, the J.J. Abrams-produced Morning Glory , has had its first trailer released online.

Directed by Notting Hill ’s Roger Michell and scripted by The Devil Wear’s Prada ’s Aline Brosh McKenna, it’s something of a heavyweight romcom, with the likes of Diane Keaton, Harrison Ford and Jeff Goldblum all tickling each others’ funny bones for our viewing pleasure.

McAdams plays young TV producer Becky, who takes over tired and haggard morning show Daybreak, hosted by the equally tired and... yeah... Diane Keaton, a former beauty queen.

Becky decides to give the show a boost by roping in legendary TV presenter Mike Pomeroy (Ford), who turns out to be something of a preening media diva.

Can Becky turn the show around before the plug is pulled? Thanks to the charms of its united cast, Glory looks like it could turn out to be a hoot – a big screen version of 30 Rock , if we were feeling generous.

Check out the trailer below and let us know your thoughts…

Morning Glory hits screens on 7 January 2011.

Would you want to wake up with Morning Glory ?