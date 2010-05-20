JJ Abrams nabs writer for heist thriller

JJ Abrams has nabbed Phil Alden Robinson to write his latest flick- an as-yet-untitled heist movie.

Phil Alden who? Well, he’s the man who wrote and directed both the criminally-unknown Robert Redford caper Sneakers , and the Kevin Costner-tearfest Field Of Dreams .

He also helmed the last Jack Ryan thriller The Sum Of All Fears (yes, the one with Ben Affleck), but let’s not hold that against him.

At the moment, JJ is ‘just’ producing (via his Bad Robot company) with no word as yet if he’ll sit in the director’s chair or not.

Given how busy he is directing the upcoming mystery-shrouded Super 8 (which Spielberg is involved in) and then pushing Star Trek 2 forward afterwards, it may be too many plates to spin.

Unusually for anything Jeffrey Jacob-related though, there’s some pre-release plot for us to chew on.

Based on a true story from Wired Magazine article, the focus will be on a group of Italian Thieves who got past 10 layers of security in Belgium to nick over $100 million worth of diamonds.

Excited much? Let us know!