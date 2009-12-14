Guillermo del Toro on Hobbit rumour control

Guillermo del Toro has spoken to TheOneRing.net to address several of the Hobbit rumours that have been hitting the net recently.



On worries that Andy Serkis wasn't mentioned in recent talk of returning cast members, del Toro said: "I cannot imagine Gollum being played by anyone but Andy."





On the lack of studio greenlight: "It's simple: we may say what we want but until there are two scripts delivered and budgets and schedules to support them we will be all under a yellow light of development."

"But the greenlight and thus commencement can only be granted by the studio. Pete as producer and me as director will do everything we can in the meantime."



On trouble with Warner Bros: "Is there any trouble brewing at WB? Not at all. All I can say is that they reacted to our delivered script with great delight and we have been receiving strong support in our development."

"Smaug is being animation tested, we are editing the pre-vis, doing final selections on Dwarven War Artifacts and Gear and starting many fabrication tests for armies, prosthetics and wardrobes."



Phew! It's reassuring to here that del Toro has everything under control, and we're hoping he'll be as forthcoming with details at every stage of the production.



