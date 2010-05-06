Fourth Ice Age due in summer 2012

Get ready for more chilly animated antics in summer 2012: 20th Century Fox have announced they plan on releasing a fourth entry in the successful CGI Ice Age franchise.

Titled Ice Age: Continental Drift , this third sequel follows 3D threequel Ice Age: Dawn Of The Dinosaurs , released last year to the tune of nearly $900m.

Fox plans on releasing Drift on 13 July, 2012, and no doubt hope that the box office formula holds, with each of the Ice Age films snowballing in the money stakes, each making more than the last.

No plot details have been revealed as yet, but that title suggests a prehistoric storyline playing around with the idea that the world’s continents have all shifted their positions over time.

You can bet that loveable nut-lover Scrat will be the highlight, though, with the whimpering, saber-toothed squirrel continuing his quest for sustenance. We think a feature film about him would be a far better idea...

Is it time to ice Ice Age ? Or can it survive another sequel?