Conan: First picture released

Conan has finished filming and has celebrated by releasing the first official image of Jason Momoa in its title role.



The film follows Conan’s quest to avenge his dead father and his slaughtered village. We only hope that Bulgaria was nice and warm during filming because the Cimmerian warrior seems to have left his armour at home.



The former model and Stargate: Atlantis actor is the most recent incarnation of Robert E. Howard’s Conan and will be following in the footsteps of a certain beefcake governor of California.



Momoa’s Conan looks suitably chiselled and buff for a vengeance mission and is certainly working a Hugh Jackman-esque raised eyebrow. Although we can't help but feel that his lack of weaponry may leave him at a slight disadvantage.



Best known for his horror remakes of The Texas Chainsaw Massacr e and Friday the 13th , Marcus Nispel has directed the film set for release in 2011.



What do you think of the first pic of this Bare-barian?

